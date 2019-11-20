Home

Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
John E. Anderson


1966 - 2019
John E. Anderson Obituary
John E. Anderson, 53, of South Greensburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. He was born May 23, 1966, in Latrobe, a son of Patricia A. Capp Anderson, of Latrobe, and the late Terry L. Anderson. He served in the Army during Operation Just Cause, in Panama. John had been a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and camping with his late father. In addition to his mother, John is survived by two daughters, Alayna Decesere and husband, Trevor, of Greensburg, and Makayla Anderson, of Greensburg; a granddaughter, Rylee L. Ewing; a brother, David A. Anderson and wife, Kerri, of Latrobe; and his fiancee, Billie Jo Vallorani.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a veteran's . For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
