John Edward Clouse Jr., 72, of Monroeville, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. He was born April 25, 1947, in McKeesport, and was the son of the late John Edward Clouse, Sr, and the late Doris Jean (Keeler) Clouse. John was a metallurgy assistant at the former US Steel National Tube Works, and was a member of the Clairton VFW and Dravosburg American Legion. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Lipchey) Clouse; daughters, Renee Clouse, of Elizabeth Township, Pamala Clouse, of Monroeville, Joyce Clouse, of Glassport, and Stephanie Clouse, of Baden; sisters, Linda Bennett, of West Virginia, and Lori Layhues of Virginia; grandchildren, Kaylin, Sydney and Alex Schibik, Carly Clouse, and Kelsey, Simon and Spencer Dickenson; and nieces and nephews.
Friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Jody Dausey officiating. Inurnment will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 9, 2019