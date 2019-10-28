|
|
John E. Denis, 79, of Altoona, died Saturday morning, Oct. 26, 2019, at UPMC Altoona after an extended illness. He was born in Mutual, Pa., to Joseph and Caroline (Haladena) Denis. He married Joyanna Monti on Aug. 23, 1969, at Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Altoona. He is survived by three sons, John "Jake" Denis, Gregory and wife, Jenna Denis, all of Altoona, and Brian and wife, Amanda Denis, of Duncansville; three very special grandchildren, Gage Denis Burgmeier, Crosby Denis, and Bennett Denis; two brothers, Bernard Denis, of Mutual, and Greg Denis, of Ohio; and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyanna; his father and mother; a sister, Genevive; and an infant grandson, Sullivan Denis. John co-owned with Joyanna, and was president of, City Beverage of Altoona, Inc. for the last 47 years. Even upon retirement, John was passionate about staying involved with day-to-day operations of the company he helped build. Previously he was a junior high teacher for the Keystone Oaks School District in Pittsburgh. John was a member of Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, Altoona. He was a 1958 graduate of Hurst High School in Mt. Pleasant Township. He received a B.S. in secondary education in 1964 from California University of Pennsylvania. John's humility was evident in how much he took joy in giving back to others, as he was involved in many charitable organizations including Easter Seals, Operation Our Town, Altoona Symphony, Blair County Arts Foundation, Central PA Humane Society, Burgi's Low-Life Charities, American Heart Association, several local area school districts, and numerous others. John was also a member of many fraternal and social organizations, including the Knights of Columbus, Unter Uns, Bavarian Aid Society, Altoona Teachers Card Club, and was a lifetime member of both the Bavarian and St. Stanislaus Kostka Brotherhood. Throughout the years, John, affectionately known to many as "Slick," enjoyed spending time with his family and dogs, spoiling his beloved three grandchildren, relaxing at his second home at Blue Knob Resort, and cheering on his favorite local Pittsburgh and Penn State teams. He loved entertaining people with his warm compassion and sharing his time and stories with others. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the John Monti Music Scholarship Fund, Altoona Area School District.
Arrangements are by JONES FUNERAL HOME, Altoona. Committal will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Altoona.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 28, 2019