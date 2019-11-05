|
John Edward Gera, 75, of Latrobe, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Latrobe Excela Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 31, 1944, in Mutual, Pa., a son of the late Andrew and Anna (Novak) Gera. John was a shop teacher for Mt. Pleasant Area School District for more than 30 years where he influenced many students. He also founded John E. Gera Exterminating in 1979 until retiring in 2010. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Dorothy (Ament); and a sister, Dr. Anna Marie Yurick. He leaves behind a son, John Paul; daughter-in-law, Susan; and his beloved grandchildren, Isabella and John-Paul, of Greensburg. He is also survived by a sister, Dorothy Mizikar and her husband, Eugene, of Jefferson Borough; brothers, Andrew, Joseph and Jerry, all of Mutual; brother-in-law, Richard Yurick, of Murrysville; Rita and John Landin, of Greensburg; and nieces and nephews. John enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved to travel extensively with his wife, Dorothy, and also greatly enjoyed and looked forward to summer vacations with his family. He was a '62 graduate of Greensburg Salem High School and attended George Washington University, Juniata College and California University of Pennsylvania, where he earned his bachelor of science in education. He was the former president of the Laurel Highland Foundation and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, in Latrobe, United Slovak Club, the Latrobe Elks and Loyalhanna Masonic Lodge. The family would like to thank the nurses and hospice team at Excela for their excellent care and making John's final days as peaceful and comfortable as possible.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF, as celebrant. Private interment for immediate family will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019