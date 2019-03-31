John E. Goettlicher, of Greensburg, died Saturday, March 23, 2019. The loving husband and father passed away peacefully at 87. John was born Jan, 15, 1932, in Johnstown to John H. and Frederike (Holler) Goettlicher. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sue Beth; and brother, Rudy. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his two children, Diane and John; his sister, Elizabeth Hixson; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. John was the former area golf professional at Berkley Hills Golf Course and Sunnehanna Country Club, both in Johnstown, and Rolling Rock Club in Ligonier. He was a PGA professional for over 67 years and a life member of the Professional Golfers Association of America (PGA). John was inducted into the Tri-State PGA Hall of Fame in 2004, as well as the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. He was the former president and board member of the Tri-State PGA, where he was voted Tri-State Golf Professional of the Year in 1982. John had a passion for the game of golf and loved the outdoors. He was an avid collector of golf memorabilia and antique golf clubs. He traveled extensively with his wife, Barbara, and spent precious time with his family and friends. John was known for his infectious smile, his quick wit, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

A memorial Mass and celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at St. Clement Church in Johnstown. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to a .