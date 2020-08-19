1/1
John E. Henkel
1929 - 2020
John E. "Jack" Henkel, 91, of Greensburg, formerly of Irwin, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Mt. View Personal Care, Greensburg. He was born May 28, 1929, in Wilmerding, a son of the late Edmund and Elizabeth (Gallagher) Henkel. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a skilled lathe operator for the Elliott Company, in Jeannette. He was a Korean War veteran, having served in the Navy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, June (Fassen) Henkel. Surviving are two daughters, Jackie Hegwood and her husband, Brent, of Wisconsin, and Jill Henkel, of Irwin; four grandsons, Aaron and his wife, Caitlin, Adam, Andrew and his wife, Akanksha, and Anthony and his wife, Elizabeth, five great-grandsons, Steven, Noah, Thomas, Leo and Cole; two sisters, Cheryl Henkel, of Jeannette, and Betty McKinnon, of Monroeville, and several nieces, nephews, family and friends who were close to his heart. Due to the COVID restrictions, there will be no visitation or services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. OTT FUNERAL HOME, 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, is entrusted with arrangements. If desired, donations may be made to OSPTA Hospice, 4325 State Route 51 North, Belle Vernon, PA 15012. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
