John E. Jackson


1930 - 2020
John E. Jackson Obituary
John E. Jackson, 89, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.He was born April 10, 1930, in Wilkinsburg, son of the late Earl C. and Helen Ruth Geiger Jackson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Clinton Jackson. John proudly served his country in the Navy. Prior to his retirement, John Worked for J&L Steel for more than 25 years. He was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Murrysville. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lois R. Jackson; two daughters, Deborah (Frank) Lodovico and Lori (Bernie Bradosky) Jackson; three grandchildren, Frank (Amy) Jr., Jami (Justin) Radabaugh and Jon (Jenna) Lodovico. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and a brother, Donald W. (Rose) Jackson, of West Palm Beach, Fla. A private memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, Murrysville, at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the in John's name. www.hartfunerlhomeinc.com.
