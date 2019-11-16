|
|
John Eugene Jadlocki, 70, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. He was born Jan. 24, 1949, in Braddock, a son of the late Joseph Francis and Anna (Kovacik) Jadlocki. Gene was a gradute of Norwin Senior High School and received his bachelor's degree in education from Lock Haven University. Prior to his retirement, Gene was a teacher for Allegheny I.U. and was a veteran of the Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Post 781 and the honor guard. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, selfless in his support of others. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Smarra Jadlocki; sons, John Jadlocki and his wife, Stacia, Jeff Jadlocki and his wife, Hayley, and Josh Jadlocki and his wife, Michelle; brothers, Ron (Becky), Joseph (Judi), Jerry (Debbie), and Dave (Deb) Jadlocki; sister, JoAnn (Stan) Isenberg; and four grandchildren, Zachary, Lucas, Ellie and Alexander.
There will be no public visitation. The service is private. Arrangements made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.
Donations may be made to www.fisherhouse.org in memory of Gene. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 16 to Nov. 28, 2019