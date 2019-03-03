|
John Edward Komperda, 49, of New Alexandria, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe. He was born Jan. 12, 1970, in Greensburg, a son of the late Edward and Shirley Ann (Hill) Komperda. John had been a truck driver for numerous trucking companies in the area. He is survived by his daughter, Krystal Noble, of Mt. Pleasant; his granddaughter, Kailynn Noble; and two brothers, Joseph E. and Jacob E. Komperda, both of New Alexandria.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Greensburg Free Methodist Church, 1261 Toppers Road, Greensburg. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 3, 2019