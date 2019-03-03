Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Resources
More Obituaries for John Komperda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Komperda


1970 - 01 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John E. Komperda Obituary
John Edward Komperda, 49, of New Alexandria, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe. He was born Jan. 12, 1970, in Greensburg, a son of the late Edward and Shirley Ann (Hill) Komperda. John had been a truck driver for numerous trucking companies in the area. He is survived by his daughter, Krystal Noble, of Mt. Pleasant; his granddaughter, Kailynn Noble; and two brothers, Joseph E. and Jacob E. Komperda, both of New Alexandria.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Greensburg Free Methodist Church, 1261 Toppers Road, Greensburg. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, is in charge of arrangements.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now