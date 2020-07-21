John E. Ruhl, 67, of Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his residence. John was born May 13, 1953, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Angela (Smolensky) and Lawrence Ruhl. He was the owner and operator of Ruhl Renovations for 50 years. His craft was his passion in life. He enjoyed quality time with his kids, teaching them his contracting skills. One of his favorite pastimes was spending time with his family at camp, fishing with the guys. He always made time for morning coffee at King's with the "Romeo's." He was one of the most stubborn human beings you have ever met but under that exterior, he was a kind-hearted man who would do anything for those that he loved. John is survived by his wife of 40 years, Judith (Gronsky) Ruhl; his daughter, Angela (Michael) Petrosky, of Wexford; his son, Nathaniel Ruhl, of Buffalo Township; two grandchildren, Ethan and Iris Petrosky; brother, Lawrence "Butch" (Patricia) Ruhl, of Fleming Island, Fla.; sister, Kathy Ruhl, of Lake Elsinore, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Pittson, and niece, Danielle Churilla. There will be no public visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, with announcement following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Adult Daycare Center at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/conlutmin/restriction/Other
. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com
.