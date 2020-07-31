John E. Scobel, 82, of Springdale, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born April 3, 1938, in Harwick, to his late parents, Joseph and Bertha Obratka Scobel, and has been a lifelong resident of the community. Mr. Scobel graduated Springdale High School in 1956 and served his country in the Marines. John worked as an inspector for Glenshaw Glass for 40 years, where he eventually retired. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with his family. Surviving him are his daughter, Rochelle (Kevin) Unrue; son, John (Valerie) Scobel, of Avonmore; sister, Susan (Dave) Karan, of Minnesota; and three grandchildren, Jonathan, Samuel and Matthew. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Diane Scobel; two brothers, Joseph and James, and one sister, Dorothy. Per his wishes, services and interment were private for his immediate family. Arrangements are entrusted to the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOMES INC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Pet Connection cat rescue shelter, 127 Sunrise Drive, Avonmore PA 15618. Visit www.jarviefuneralhome.com
