John E. "Jack" Sharbaugh, 89, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his home, in Acme. He leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Evelyn (Orlow) Sharbaugh; daughters, Patricia Berman, Loretta (Mike) Zetwo, Cecilia (Gerry) Solan and Paula (Willie) Aldom, and sons, Michael (Kasia), Edward (Gina), John (Patty), David (Eileen) and Douglas (Pam). He was richly blessed with 26 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, he graduated from Central Catholic High School (1948), and acquired a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from Carnegie Tech (Mellon) (1952). He worked a year at Mesta Machine Co. before being called to active duty as an officer in the Army. After his discharge in 1955, he started work at Westinghouse as a mechanical engineer, assigned to design the first ever commercial nuclear reactor. From being a pioneer in commercial nuclear power, he progressed to design advanced liquid-metal-cooled reactors for power and space applications, when he retired in 1989. He was awarded more than 15 foreign and domestic patents and was a registered professional engineer and lifetime member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. Throughout his adult life, he was involved in volunteer service to church and community. He was active in the Bear Rocks Community Club, having served as president, and formed the Bear Rocks Community Association. While employed at Westinghouse, Waltz Mills, he helped establish a credit union where he served in various positions of management. He volunteered at the Greensburg Art Club, serving as treasurer, and while serving as president, he directed the design and construction of the Rowe Gallery addition to the Alex Fletcher Memorial Art Center. Jack was an active parishioner and volunteer at St. Raymond of the Mountains church and was engineer of record for the education and social facility addition to the church. He served as principal for a Habitat for Humanity home. He volunteered as an IRS tax preparer for the elderly. Music has always been a part of Jack's life. He played the clarinet in high school. His vocal and instrumental talents and love of music led to Jack's involvement in various bands, singing with the Irwin Male chorus, and involvement in many musical productions including amateur shows at Bear Rocks Community. He was an avid bridge player and spent years making museum-quality model ships. His children remember him as one whom they have never seen upset, angry or impatient. He would say, "Those emotions show no practical purpose." For all that he did in his professional and community life, he said his greatest accomplishment was the family (of 71) which he started with his beloved wife of 66 years.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by Jack's funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Raymond of the Mountains Roman Catholic Church, 170 School House Lane, Donegal, PA 15628. Interment with military honors accorded by the VFW Post 6743 will be in St. Raymond Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Conn Area Catholic School, 613 E. Crawford Ave., Connellsville, PA 15425, or, www.connareacatholic.org. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 17, 2019