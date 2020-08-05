1/1
John E. Stefanick
1932 - 2020
John Edward Stefanick, 87, of Delmont, passed away in his sleep Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was born Aug. 13, 1932, to John and Mary Stefanick, of Colver. He lost his father at 16 years old. He and his older sister attended high school and worked evenings to help support their mother. Afterward, he was drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict but was stationed with peacekeeping forces in West Germany for two years. He impressed his superiors, was promoted to corporal and was offered an appointment to West Point. He declined so he could to take care of his mother. After the service, he graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with an industrial arts teaching degree and landed a position with the Highland Drive, Pittsburgh Veterans Administration Psychiatric Hospital as a manual arts instructor. He dedicated 30 years of service and achieved many performance awards with the veteran patients under his care. He commented that his happiest years were caring for and working with his patients and was heartbroken when the facility eventually shut down. John was a loving husband to his wife and partner, Dorothy Lee Patrick Stefanick, for nearly 60 years, and their motto was, "No matter what, it's always you and me." He was a loving father to sons Jay Patrick Jon Patrick and Mark Edward, as well as loving father-in-law to Natalie Mangini Stefanick. He was consumed by love for his grandchildren, Patrick Vincent, Daniel Vincent, Nicholas Jon, Alexis Nicole and Emma Grace. He was a loving brother to Dolores Kohan and Shirley Conigy, loving brother-in-law to Kathleen and James Strongosky and sister-in-law Jan Patrick, and he is survived by many nieces and nephews. He loved working with wood and created remarkable wood sculptures, home accent pieces and home improvements that are treasured by his family. He was an avid golfer who scored a hole-in-one at Cloverleaf Golf Course in Delmont! John was a 50-year member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church in Delmont and originally raised funds door-to-door in order to build the new church. He also was very active in Prisoners of War (POW) activities and gatherings that were hosted by a co-therapist. Veterans were always on his mind. John belonged to Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the American Legion. A gathering of family and friends will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Blessing and committal services will be conducted at 2 p.m. immediately following the gathering. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. CDC guidelines will apply to the gathering and blessing service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John's name to Wounded Warriors, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212; Autism Society, 4340 East-West Highway, Suite 350, Bethesda, MD 20814; or Keystone Paralyzed Veterans of America, make checks payable to "Keystone PVA" and mail to Keystone PVA, 1113 Main St., Pittsburgh, PA 15215-2407. Please write "John E. Stefanick" on the check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

