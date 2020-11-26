1/1
John E. Sterba
1924 - 2020
John E. Sterba, 95, of Foxtown, Hunker, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Dec. 7, 1924, in Greensburg, a son of the late Steve and Mary (DeWalt) Sterba Sr. John was a World War II Army veteran who served in the Western Pacific. He retired from Eazor Express Trucking Co. as a truck driver for 50 years. John was a member of St. Lukes Lutheran Church in Youngwood, a life member of the Roosevelt Club, Hempfield Township, the VFW Post 211 and L.O.O.M. Chapter 23. John was an avid Pirates and Steelers fan. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, deer camp, was an extremely hard worker and mechanic, he would repair "Hunker it" anything that was broken. His family knew him as never putting himself before them and helped anyone who needed it. John is survived by his wife of 68 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (Staryarsky) Sterba; two children, son, J. Randall Sterba and wife, Jill DeChicchis; daughter, Karen L. Sterba-Miller; one granddaughter, Miranda E. Sterba and fiance, Justin Kettren; a brother, Edward J. Sterba and wife, Eileen; and several nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by two brothers, Steve Sterba Jr. and Clarence Sterba; and one sister, Christine Busonick. Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC. There will be a graveside service at 12:30 p.m. at Westmoreland Memorial Park, where military funeral rites will be accorded by the Armbrust Veterans Association. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn, and social distancing maintained.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Memories & Condolences
