1/1
John E. Waldron
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John E. Waldron, 98, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 9, 1922, in Derry Township, a son of the late John and Clara (Walter) Waldron. Prior to retirement, John was a machinist employed by the Pennsylvania Railroad. He was an executive board member of the Pennsylvania Railroad Union and also a board member of the International Association of Machinists and Space Workers. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe. He and his wife Elsie would host huge family dinners at which they would all come together to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas. He loved gardening and sharing the harvest with his friends and family. His family was his pride and joy. He celebrated their accomplishments. He danced at their weddings and was thrilled to welcome every new member into the family. He was loved and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie (Giovannagelo) Waldron; a son, Charles R. Waldron; and siblings, Andrew and Charles Waldron, Anna Gertrude McCurdy, Lavina Torockio, Emma Bell, and Bertha Falbo. He is survived by seven children, Rose Marie Malnofsky (Pete), John R. Waldron (Donna), Judy Maccarelli (Bill), Anthony E. Waldron (Lois), Gloria Rummel (Bob), Fran Potter (Terry), and Cathy Morrow (Ralph); a brother, David Waldron (Kathy); several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services and interment in Unity Cemetery will be private for the family. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., in Latrobe, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 21, 2020
John was such a kind hearted soul. I am so sorry for his family's loss.
Dave & Terri Kells
Friend
November 21, 2020
John was such a kind hearted soul. I am so sorry for his family's loss.
Dave & Terri Kells
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved