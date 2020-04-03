|
|
John F. Bauer III, of New Kensington, formerly of Dorseyville, Indiana Township, passed away at his residence Wednesday, April 1, 2020. John, the son of the late John F. Jr. and Dorothy (Preston) Bauer, was born in Pittsburgh, Aug. 15, 1941. John retired from Equitable Gas Co. of Pennsylvania and Thermo Twin Windows, Oakmont. He was an Army veteran who served during peacetime. John enjoyed NASCAR racing and gardening. He belonged to the VFW, Lower Burrell; Outdoor Life Lodge, Fawn Township; and the Eagle in Verona and Tarentum. John is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Marvel (Ramsey) Bauer; son, John F. (Bonnie) Bauer IV, of New Kensington; grandson, Tyler J. (Lauren) Bauer, of Greensburg; great-grandson, Mark J. Andriscin, and expected great-grandson; sister, Eileen (Howard) Birkner-Adams; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Mark Andriscin Jr. Funeral services were held privately in the care of ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. John was laid to rest at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.