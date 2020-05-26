John F. Chensny
John Frank Chensny, 78, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was the beloved father of Lara Chensny, Carla Moio, Joshua Chensny and Anna Chensny; and loving grandfather of Kayla, Marlena, Jay and Santino Moio and Nicholas Chensny. He was the son of the late John Frank Chensny Sr. and Mary Stella Alaimo. He is also survived by his sister, Joan (Mike) Miske. John enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, boating, fishing and traveling. He was passionate about poetry and literature and fulfilled a career teaching English to high school students at Gateway School District. He delighted in cooking and spending time with family and loved ones. During his lifetime, he was dedicated to our country and served in the Navy. John made a positive impact and touched many lives. He will be truly missed. Viewing will be private for the family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the Divine Parish at St. Bartholomew Church, with interment following in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 26, 2020.
