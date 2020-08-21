1/1
John F. Emelo
1954 - 2020
John Fred Emelo, 66, of New Alexandria, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 12, 1954, in Jeannette, a son of the late John and Dolores Cox Emelo. John was a graphics installer for Endagraph. His most famous piece is still on display at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium. Prior to his retirement, John was employed by the Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. He spent many lost weekends at Lake Erie. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ava V. Zahorchak Emelo; his children, Jason Walczuk and wife, Renee, of Jeannette, Alison Porter, of New Alexandria, and a baby sister, Cheryl Averi and husband, Tom, of Latrobe. John enjoyed spending time with his little monkeys on acid, (grandchildren), Cameron, Lauren, Mariusz, Tapanga and Scarlett. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
22
Funeral service
08:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
