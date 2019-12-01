|
|
John F. Fetsko Jr., 71, of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at his residence. He was born Sept. 1, 1948, in Pitcairn, a son of the late John F. Sr. and Betty Mullen Fetsko. Prior to his retirement, John was employed by the Elliott Co. in Jeannette for 43 years. He was a member of the Ascension Church Jeannette and a member of the former BPOE Lodge No. 468, in Jeannette. He was a veteran, having served with the Army Reserve. John also was a black belt in Taekwondo. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Rich Fetsko; brothers, Robert Fetsko and wife, Peggy, and Don Alan Fetsko, all of Blairsville; brothers-in-law, Richard Rich and wife, Bonnie, Mark Rich and wife, Vicki, Jerome Rich and wife, Carol, all of Greensburg, and Sam Rich and wife, Donna, of Irwin; and nieces and nephews, Alan Rich, Megan Rich, Emily Rich and Dominic Duke, all of Greensburg.
Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will take place at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Ascension Church with Father Michael Sikon as celebrant. Entombment will take place in the Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Amedisys Hospice, 109 Crossroads Road, Suite 400, Scottdale, PA 15683, or the , PA Western Region, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-4620.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019