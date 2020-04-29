Home

Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
John F. Gorham III


1965 - 2020
John F. Gorham III Obituary
John Francis Gorham III, 54, of Lower Burrell, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Alle-Kiski Medical Center, Natrona Heights. John was born Dec. 23, 1965, in Pittsburgh. He was employed by Leeds, Inc., in Upper Burrell, where he was a screen setter. John was preceded in death by his wife, Kimberly Marold Gorham. He is survived by his parents, John F. and Gwendolyn (Kuban) Gorham Jr.; children, Ian and Jeffery; four sisters, Danean, Lynelle, Rebecca and Melanie; three granddaughters, Angelina, Allison and Olivia; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic situation, all visitation, service and burial were private and entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.
