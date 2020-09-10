Dr. John F. "Jack" Macey, Ph.D., 86, of Unity Township, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 16, 1934, in Marguerite and was a son of the late Andrew M. and Mary (Salko) Macey. Jack had been a part of the Saint Vincent Community since 1947 and attended Saint Vincent Prep and Saint Vincent College. He continued his education by studying for the priesthood only to leave monastic life in 1960. He taught Latin and English for several years at Bellmar High School until he was invited back to Saint Vincent College to work as a cataloguer in the library while at the same time studying for his Ph.D. in information and library sciences. Jack's quest for knowledge was great. He was a well-read individual, a book nearby at all times. Jack was truly interesting and interested. He loved railroad history, was an avid train watcher and could identify the makes of engines by their numbers as quickly as he could recall the names of his children. His love of the outdoors was evidenced by his 12 years as senior Scout leader of Saint Vincent Boy Scout Troop 311, hiking and canoeing in Canada. Jack was a practicing Catholic and Eucharistic minister of St. Benedict Parish, Marguerite. He started his day by reading scripture, speaking the names of his five children as he began. He was a family man, continually thanking his wife of 58 years for the children. He believed and practiced respect for his fellow man and the things of the earth. In both principles and ethics, he constantly reminded his family that "there was something to be learned from every encounter," pleasant or otherwise. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mark W. Macey, and his brother, the Rev. Dr. James R. Macey and his wife Juanita. He is survived by his wife, Virginia "Jean" (Kralik) Macey; three sons, Andrew M., of New Jersey, Robert F. and wife Gerrie, of Minnesota, and Matthew J. Macey and wife Kris, of Seven Fields; his daughter, Joanne Baum and husband Chris, of Derry; five grandchildren, Jon, Acacia, Jake, Hannah and Abby; three great-grandchildren, Georgia, Presley and Emory; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Benedict Church, Marguerite. Entombment will follow in Saint Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. The family wishes to thank Dr. Sulecki and the oncology and radiation staff at Arnold Palmer Cancer Center and Excela Home Health and Hospice for their excellent care. www.bachafh.com
