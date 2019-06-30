John F. "Jack" Nehrig, 93, of Redstone in North Huntingdon, formerly of North Versailles, died on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Jane (Dillon) Nehrig for 67 years; treasured father of Patricia Ann Eagleson, John R. (Candace) Nehrig, Karen (Antonio "Tony") Lupi and Richard A. (Susan) Nehrig; precious grandfather of Kara, Craig, Tammy, Loni, Calla, Marianna, Kristin, Vince, John Philip and Larry; proud great-grandfather of Abigail, Elijah, Sierra, Samuel, Shiloh, Savannah, Selah, Solomon, Madison, McKenzie, Maggie, Gabriella, Isabella, Alysha and Sutton; and brother of Father Robert Nehrig, of the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, the late Jean (late Joseph) Kovacic, late Rita (late John) Stephans and the late Donald (late MaryEllen) Nehrig. Jack was a World War II and Korean War Navy veteran and a retired employee of Westinghouse R and D in Churchill. He was a volunteer and adult altar server for many years at St. Robert Bellarmine Church and was a member of the parish Men's Club.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Robert Bellarmine Church. Jack will be laid to rest, with military honors, in St. Joseph Cemetery.