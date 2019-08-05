|
John F. Prucnal Sr., 95, of Monroeville, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 59 years to the late Marian Prucnal; son of Mary and John Prucnal; father of John (Robin) Prucnal Jr., James Prucnal and Jeffrey Prucnal; brother of Frank (Barbara) Prucnal; proud grandfather of Zachary (Muriel) Prucnal and Katy (Nathan) Goddard; and great-grandfather of Mikah Goddard and Declan Prucnal. John served in the Air Force in World War II; he retired from US Steel and drove a school bus for Plum School District. An avid golfer, bowler and Harmarville Hurricane soccer player, he loved his country, family and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., 318 Wall Ave., Pitcairn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Michael Church with the Rev. Thom Miller officiating.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 5, 2019