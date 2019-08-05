Home

More Obituaries for John Prucnal
John F. Prucnal Sr.

John F. Prucnal Sr. Obituary
John F. Prucnal Sr., 95, of Monroeville, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 59 years to the late Marian Prucnal; son of Mary and John Prucnal; father of John (Robin) Prucnal Jr., James Prucnal and Jeffrey Prucnal; brother of Frank (Barbara) Prucnal; proud grandfather of Zachary (Muriel) Prucnal and Katy (Nathan) Goddard; and great-grandfather of Mikah Goddard and Declan Prucnal. John served in the Air Force in World War II; he retired from US Steel and drove a school bus for Plum School District. An avid golfer, bowler and Harmarville Hurricane soccer player, he loved his country, family and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., 318 Wall Ave., Pitcairn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Michael Church with the Rev. Thom Miller officiating.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 5, 2019
