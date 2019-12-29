|
John F. Richards Jr., 90, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born March 4, 1929, in Latrobe (Derry Township), he was the son of the late John F. Richards Sr. and Mary M. (Johnston) Richards. John was a member of Bethany Unity Methodist Church, Latrobe. A veteran of the Army, he served from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. He was a member of Local No. 1451, Loyalhanna Lodge No. 275 Free and Accepted Masons, Tall Cedars of Lebanon Westmoreland Forest No. 77, American Legion Post No. 515, Latrobe, Post No. 734, Ligonier, and a charter member of the Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen Club. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Penn State fan. John is survived by two sisters, Anna Mary Ament and Grace Weis, both of Latrobe; nieces, Patty Weis and Jeanne (Ament) Bonifazi and her husband, Dino; great-nieces and great-nephews, Lori Coffman and her husband, Adam, Adam Weis and his wife, Heather, Aimee Leonard and her husband, Chris and Dino Bonifazi Jr.; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, Ethan Coffman, Cole Coffman, Isaac Weis, Abigail Weis, Carmen Leonard, Quinn Leonard and Nicholas Bonifazi. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Loyalhanna Senior Suites for their excellent care.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Loyalhanna Lodge No. 275 Free and Accepted Masons will conduct a service at 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Military services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Les Hutchins officiating. Interment will follow at Ligonier Valley Cemetery, Ligonier.
