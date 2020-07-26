John G. "Jack" Bozurick Jr. passed away quietly Friday, June 26, 2020, at the age of 84. He was the son of the late John G. Bozurick Sr. and Helen (Roebuck) Bozurick and the devoted husband of the late Marlene (Latzo) Bozurick. He leaves behind his loving companion of the last 23 years, Nancy Kraynak who stayed faithfully by his side. He was the loving father of Marlene Kuhns (Robert), Christine Heidenreich (Mark), Whitney Santner (James) and John Derek Bozurick. He was the proud grandpa to his nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Jack was a graduate of Rankin High School and proudly served his country in the Army. He always loved cars so it was only fitting that while he was employed by People's Gas Co. as a mechanic in their garage he became an elite body repairman in the Pittsburgh area. While he enjoyed music, traveling and spending time with family and friends, he will forever be remembered for his sense of humor, his stories and the joy he received in making people happy. Please join us for a memorial service from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, as we celebrate his life the way he would like with his favorites foods and surrounded by family and friends at Monroeville Community Park West, 2399 Tilbrook Road, Monroeville, Pavilion 1. Interment will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park,14679 US Route 30, Irwin, PA 15642. Arrangements are entrusted to the GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE.



