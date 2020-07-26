1/1
John G. Bozurick Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John G. "Jack" Bozurick Jr. passed away quietly Friday, June 26, 2020, at the age of 84. He was the son of the late John G. Bozurick Sr. and Helen (Roebuck) Bozurick and the devoted husband of the late Marlene (Latzo) Bozurick. He leaves behind his loving companion of the last 23 years, Nancy Kraynak who stayed faithfully by his side. He was the loving father of Marlene Kuhns (Robert), Christine Heidenreich (Mark), Whitney Santner (James) and John Derek Bozurick. He was the proud grandpa to his nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Jack was a graduate of Rankin High School and proudly served his country in the Army. He always loved cars so it was only fitting that while he was employed by People's Gas Co. as a mechanic in their garage he became an elite body repairman in the Pittsburgh area. While he enjoyed music, traveling and spending time with family and friends, he will forever be remembered for his sense of humor, his stories and the joy he received in making people happy. Please join us for a memorial service from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, as we celebrate his life the way he would like with his favorites foods and surrounded by family and friends at Monroeville Community Park West, 2399 Tilbrook Road, Monroeville, Pavilion 1. Interment will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park,14679 US Route 30, Irwin, PA 15642. Arrangements are entrusted to the GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Memorial service
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Monroeville Community Park West (Pavilion 1)
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Interment
09:00 AM
Penn Lincoln Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved