Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map

John G. Burk Sr.


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John G. Burk Sr. Obituary
John G. Burk Sr., formerly of Herminie, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 100 years of age. John was born Aug. 19, 1919, on a farm now known as Kerber's Dairy. He spent his youth living and working on tenant farms rented by his grandfather during the Great Depression and graduated from Norwin High School in 1938. He married Betty Mae Stough Aug. 11, 1943. John was drafted into the Army in 1941 and served at Fort Slocum in New Rochelle, N.Y. during World War II, until his discharge in 1945, having attained the rank of sergeant. John and Betty settled in North Huntingdon to raise their family. John was a rural carrier for the United States Post Office, sold insurance and worked as an investigator for Meyer, Darragh, Buckler, Bebeneck & Eck until his retirement. While he may have left the farm, the farm never left John. He was a lifelong lover of horses, dogs, hunting, the outdoors, cowboy songs and bluegrass music. John was a gifted fiddle player, dabbled with the guitar and dulcimer, and recorded a few albums that are treasured by his family. He enjoyed woodworking, making small crafts as well as building and refinishing furniture. John's family will particularly miss his wit, charm and quirky sayings, aphorisms and songs. John was preceded in death by Betty, his wife of 68 years; his brothers, Joseph and William Burk; sister, Mary Gess; and daughter-in-law, Judy Burk. He is survived by his son, John G. Burk Jr.; daughters, Roxy Palmer (Alan), Betty Harris (Jay) and Donna Kenney (Lawrence); grandchildren, John Garret Burk, Nicholas Brannick (Erin), John (J.J.) Jankowski (Kelli), Ashley Riestra (Fernando) and Logan Jankowski; and great-grandchildren, Liam, Kaelin and Nathaniel Brannick, Conor Jankowski and Emma Riestra. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, with military honors. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Stephen Filler Tunnel to Towers. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -