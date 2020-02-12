|
John G. Kamecher, 89, of North Irwin, went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at home. He was born Feb. 23, 1930, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late John K. and Minnie T. (Yeager) Kamecher. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Carole L. Kamecher, and sisters, Agnes McDermitt and Grace Savel. John was a member of Norwin Alliance Church. He was always there for his loving wife of more than 66 years, Carole, who passed away Jan. 31 after a long battle with Alzheimer's, and he is now reunited with her in heaven. He was a strong man who loved God, family and country. He was a retired master carpenter from Mesta Machine and enjoyed woodworking in his shop.He is survived by his children, John M. (Juanita) Kamecher, Karen A. Diaz and Debra M. (Timothy J.) Ruhl; his seven grandchildren, Bryan (Gina) Kamecher, John Kamecher Jr., Alejandro and Joshua (Kayla) Diaz, and Timothy, Tyler (Alyssa) and Kayla Ruhl; his great-grandchildren, Tiffany, Spencer and Jaxon; six great-great-grandchildren; also nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by interment in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.