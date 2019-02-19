John G. Klavuhn, 82, of Ligonier, died Sunday, February 17, 2019, in the Bethlen Home. He was born July 16, 1936, in Wellsville, Ohio, son of the late Roy Klavuhn and Doris Wilkinson Klavuhn. John earned his master's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Maine. He taught mechanical engineering at several colleges including the University of Maine, Lafayette and retired from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown in 1999, a teaching career that extended for 34 years. John was an avid fly fisherman and enjoyed creating his own fishing ties and lures. He was a lifetime member of Trout Unlimited and its conservancy efforts. He was also a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineering and the American Society of Engineering Education. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters. John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Dolan Klavuhn; three children, Kristina Lee (and her husband, Gary Hochard) Klavuhn, of New Florence, Karen Lee (and her husband, Robert Younker) Klavuhn, of Santa Fe, N.M., and Kurt G. (K.C.) Klavuhn, of Johnstown; and a granddaughter, Katja Klavuhn.

A service to celebrate John's life will be held at the convenience of the family. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., of Ligonier, is assisting the family.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in John's memory to Trout Unlimited to aid in their conservation programs. You may send your donation to Trout Unlimited, PO Box 7400, Woolly Bugger, WV 25438. To leave a condolence or tribute for John or his family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.