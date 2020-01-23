|
John G. Orban, 89, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in the St. Anne Home. He was born Feb. 10, 1930, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late John and Katherine Pavlakovic Orban. John retired after 33 years as a pattern maker for General Motors and was a veteran of the Army, having served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Charles Orban; an infant granddaughter, Haley Orban; five brothers, Joseph, Stephen, Michael, Francis and Gerald Orban; and a sister, Katherine Cush. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 67 years, Theresa V. Homison Orban; four children, Martin Orban (Lynn) and Valerie Joseph (Thomas), all of Greensburg, Paul Orban (Nancy), of Ligonier, and Philip Orban, of Mt. Pleasant; six granddaughters, Bethanie Gough (Keith), Colleen Biller (Jason), Alicia, Christina, Nicolette and Allison Orban; two great-granddaughters, Autumn and Brianna; a great-grandson, Riley; brother, James Orban (Kathleen), of Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public viewing. Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Everyone please go directly to the church. Entombment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, Masses may be offered at a church of one's choice. John's family has entrusted his care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020