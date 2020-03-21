|
John G. Pindroh Jr., of Bourbonnais, IL, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Amita St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee, IL, at the age of 88. John was the son of John G. and Katherine (Pindroch) Pindroh, Sr. of Forest Hills. John graduated from Wilkinsburg High School in Wilkinsburg in 1949 and enlisted in the Navy to proudly defend his country in the Korean War. He served aboard the USS O'Brien DD-725 destroyer as an electronic technician seaman until being honorably discharged Feb. 24, 1953. He was awarded the Korean Service Ribbon 4-Star, the Navy Occupation Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, and the China Service Medal. Following his discharge, John enrolled in the Carnegie Institute of Technology (Carnegie Mellon University) in the College of Engineering and Science and earned a degree in physics. John married his soul mate, Geraldine (Gerry) Wagner, on June 15, 1957, in Braddock, and on July 2, began a career that would span more than 40 years with Bell Laboratories (Nokia Bell Labs) in Whippany, N.J. John received his master's degree in electrical engineering in 1960 at New York University under the company's Communications Development Training Program. John's extensive military communications, education, hardware design and system lab integration expertise were highly regarded, and he led and consulted on many high level projects while also training and mentoring field support and development engineers throughout the organization's extensive global network. His work at Bell Labs included a significant role in the design and development of the AT&T's No. 4 Electronic Switching System (4ESS), the world's first digital communication system. He received many accolades and commendations for his 40 years of excellent service. John's work eventually brought him and his young family to Naperville, IL, in 1966, where he and Gerry would raise their three children and spend the next three decades. John and Gerry celebrated 57 years together before she left for heaven on Jan. 10, 2015. They are survived and celebrated by their children, John (Pam) Pindroh, of Mission Viejo, Calif.; Mary (Pete) Wallner, of Mecosta, Mich.; and Judy (Tom) Pretto, of Cadet, Mo.; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson. John had the mind of an engineer, a mighty mathematician, and a physics pro. He loved breakfast, bingo, bacon, strong coffee, rare steak, dark beer, and the occasional game of poker ? not necessarily in this order. He was a kind soul with a huge heart and an even larger soft spot for any animal ? a trait he passed on as evidenced by the array of grand and great-grand dogs, cats, and hedgehogs. A Pittsburgh fan to the end ? John's Steelers were "Number One" even when they weren't. The Pirates and the Penguins were close behind. With a sparkle in his eyes, he was always quick with a joke, an affectionate jab, or minor mischief ? anything for a laugh because this indeed was his best medicine. As the "Bad Boys of Bickford Club" at Bickford Senior Living in Bourbonnais can attest, laughter was also their ringleader's secret password for membership. John enjoyed spending time with this great group of friends who enjoyed good jokes, gentle jabs, or a little mischief just as much as he did. John was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother Albert Pindroh, and wife. A celebration of John's life is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, March 27, at SCHREFFLER FUNERAL HOME, 1100 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais, IL 60914. Chaplain K.T. Thomas of Bickford Senior Living will officiate. Funeral services with military honors and committal prayers will follow at noon at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL. Interment will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given in John's name to the U.S. Dept. of Veteran's Affairs (www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/) or the Kankakee County Humane Society (www.k3humanefoundation.org). The family would like to thank the staff of Amita St. Mary's SICU and Hospice of Kankakee Valley for their care and kindness.