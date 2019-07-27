|
|
John G. "Jack" Steele, 86, of New Alexandria, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his home. He was born July 20, 1933, at his farm in New Alexandria, the son of the late Clarence "Squire" and Emma (Kepple) Steele. Jack was a self-employed farmer and a co-owner and operator of Country Springs Motocross, and he also worked and retired from R and L Development Co. He was a member of the Tall Cedars, New Alexandria Lions, New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department, Western Pa. Teamsters, Acacia Lodge No. 355 Free and Accepted Masons, Dairyman's Association, and a lifetime member of Police Rod and Gun Club. Jack was a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School Class of 1953 and 4-H Ag Leader for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to camp, riding his Gator, and spending time with his great-grandbabies. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by six sisters and three brothers. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley M. (Ball) Steele; two sons, Rick and Ron Steele; two daughters, Karen Leitza and husband, Dave, and Tracy Bonifazi and husband, Bruno, all of New Alexandria; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy "Dot" Steele, of Greensburg, and Hazel Steele, of Reno, Nev.; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, 724-668-2248. Acacia Lodge No. 355 will provide a funeral service for their deceased brother at 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Community Presbyterian Church, 1640 Keystone Park Road, New Alexandria. Everyone please go directly to church.
Jack loved, lived, and breathed for his wife, family and his farm. www.newhousefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 27 to July 28, 2019