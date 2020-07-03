John Gaydac Jr., 99, of Lower Burrell, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born Jan. 1, 1921, in Pondelok, Czechoslovakia, to the late John and Julia (Misturik) Gaydac. John served his country during World War II in the Army Air Corps. John retired from PPG Industries. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and the Sokol Lodge. John enjoyed spending time with his wife, Margaret, golfing, photography, bowling and his garden. John is survived by his wife, Margaret (Kovac) Gaydac; son, Alan Gaydac and his wife, Angie, of Severance, Colo.; daughter, Carol Barquin and her husband, Ralph, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; son, John Gaydac and his wife, Dana, of Mooresville, N.C.; and nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Gaydac, and sisters, Peggy Strayer and Irene Barch. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Officiating will be the Rev. Jerome E. Pazigrau. Burial with full military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
. Please follow social distancing guidelines and face coverings are recommended.