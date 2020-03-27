Home

Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
John Graznak


1923 - 2020
John Graznak, 96, of Culmerville, West Deer Township, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born April 5, 1923, in Greensboro, to the late John and Eva (Kravinski) Graznak. John lived in West Deer for the past 70 years. He was a 1942 graduate of Monongahela High School. John worked for West Penn Power Co. for more than 30 years as an electrical serviceman. He was a member of the Electrical Workers Union Local 102 and a member of the Operating Engineers Union Local 66 in Pittsburgh. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, general repair, gardening, spending time with his family and especially spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his daughter, Linda (Dennis) Sheariss, of Crafton; his grandchildren, Andrew Sheariss, Erin Sheariss and Scott (Carrie) Sheariss; his great-grandchildren, Braeden and Alexa Sheariss; his brother, James (Elizabeth) Graznak, of Greensboro; and his sister, Rose (Jesse) Rojas, of Beaumont, Texas. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha (Charney) Graznak; and his siblings, Michael, Raymond, Joseph, Walter, Andrew and Charles Graznak, Ann Hall, Eva Mushinsky, Helen Porter, Margaret Graznak and Katherine Beloncis. With the present health crisis, a private family viewing and service was held in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, with the Rev. Alexander Poshyvajlo officiating. He was laid to rest next to his wife in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be sent to West Deer EMS, 101 East Union Road, Cheswick, PA 15024. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
