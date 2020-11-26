John H. Bennett, 90, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. He was born Dec. 23, 1929, in Mt. Pleasant, son of the late John and Bertha Miller Bennett. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Patricia Dunn Bennett. He was a Korean War veteran, serving in the Army. He also served for six years in the Reserve. John belonged to Hempfield Church of Christ, Greensburg. He was a member of the Greensburg Lodge 225 Free and Accepted Masons, the Shriners of Pittsburgh, and the Mt. Pleasant VFW Post 3338. Prior to retirement, he was a printer with the Tribune-Review, the former Pittsburgh Press, the former Volkswagen, of Mt. Pleasant, and the former Palace Printer, of Greensburg. There will be no public visitation or service. Private interment will be in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
