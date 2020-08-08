John Howard Graham II, 79, of Tarentum, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving wife and family, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. He was born Dec. 1, 1940, a son of the late John H. and Allie (Lardin) Graham I. John lived his entire life in Tarentum, and was a pressman for the Valley News Dispatch and Tribune for 46 years. John was an Army veteran, serving in the military police. He was of the Methodist faith, and was a member of the VFW Post 5758, the Elks, and Eagles, all of Tarentum. John was a certified gun instructor and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. His hobbies included listening to music, guns, and an occasional drink of Scotch; the debate of which Scotch is better will have to continue later. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Juanita (Freshwater) Graham; their children, David (Dee) Graham, of Natrona Heights, Debbie (David) Rennick, of Massachusetts, Richard (Arlene) Graham, of Tarentum, Cindy Graham, of Lower Burrell, Michael (Tracie) Graham, of New Kensington, and Timothy Graham, of Tarentum; brother, Allen (Linda) Graham, of Natrona Heights; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents only. At John's request, the service and burial will be private. Arrangements are by the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1576. Visit dusterfh.com
.