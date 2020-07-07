1/1
John H. Hanovsky
1947 - 2020-05-27
John H. "Jack" Hanovsky, 73, of Philadelphia, passed away May 27, 2020. John was born May 20, 1947, in Natrona Heights and was a son of the late Virginia (Fryer) and Otto Hanovsky. He was the cherished brother of the late Christine Hennrich. John is survived by his brother-in-law, Ronald Hennrich; his niece, Katie; and his nephew, Andrew. He will be sorely missed by many cousins. Jack was an art teacher and an artist for 33 years in the Bensalem School District before retiring in 2002 in Philadelphia. He was a graduate of Creighton, IUP and Temple. No services will be held; interment is private.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 7, 2020.
