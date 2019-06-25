John H. "Jack" Rohrbacher, 90, of Greensburg, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. The devoted father and grandfather was born Aug. 2, 1928, in Greensburg, a son of the late Oscar F. and Mary Ellen (Lynch) Rohrbacher. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Hutchinson and Gunter Inc., Greensburg. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Greensburg. Jack was a life member of the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Hose Company No. 3, the Pennsylvania State Firemen's Association, the Western PA Firemen's Association, and the Mohawks. He was an Army veteran who served during the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy H. (Howieson) Rohrbacher, on Aug. 18, 2017; brother, Oscar F. Rohrbacher; and sister, Florence Gazze. He is survived by his son, Barrie Rohrbacher and wife, Lisa, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Nicole Garris (Jim) and Jonathan Rohrbacher; two great-grandchildren, Gavin and Quinn Garris; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Evelinda Rose, of Greensburg.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Shirley Musick officiating, followed by full military honors to be accorded by the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg Honor Guard. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601.