Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:30 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Rohrbacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Rohrbacher


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John H. Rohrbacher Obituary
John H. "Jack" Rohrbacher, 90, of Greensburg, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. The devoted father and grandfather was born Aug. 2, 1928, in Greensburg, a son of the late Oscar F. and Mary Ellen (Lynch) Rohrbacher. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by Hutchinson and Gunter Inc., Greensburg. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Greensburg. Jack was a life member of the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Hose Company No. 3, the Pennsylvania State Firemen's Association, the Western PA Firemen's Association, and the Mohawks. He was an Army veteran who served during the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy H. (Howieson) Rohrbacher, on Aug. 18, 2017; brother, Oscar F. Rohrbacher; and sister, Florence Gazze. He is survived by his son, Barrie Rohrbacher and wife, Lisa, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Nicole Garris (Jim) and Jonathan Rohrbacher; two great-grandchildren, Gavin and Quinn Garris; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Evelinda Rose, of Greensburg.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Shirley Musick officiating, followed by full military honors to be accorded by the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg Honor Guard. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 25 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now