John Hubich, 92, of Little Mountain, S.C., passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, S.C. Funeral service will for Mr. Hubich will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Chapin United Methodist Church, Chapin, S.C.

Mr. Hubich was born Jan. 19, 1927, in Manor. He was the only son of the late Samuel and Eva Hubich. He was the husband of 69 years to Verna Haines Hubich. Mr. Hubich proudly served in the Naval Air Force during World War II in Pensacola, Fla., and Philadelphia. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge as well as the American Legion. John began his career with Westinghouse in Pittsburgh before relocating to Columbia, S.C., to open the nuclear fuel division plant. He was the last surviving original plant staff member from 1968. During his career, he received numerous recognitions, including the 1985 President's Quality Achievement Award and Westinghouse Special Humanitarian Award of 1990. John was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and, together with his wife, they were half scholarship donors and life members of the Gamecock Club. He was most passionate about Carolina football and, following his retirement, he and Verna traveled to support the Gamecocks nationwide. They were also the 1998-1999 Lexington County Gamecock Club fans of the year. An avid and successful gardener, John loved sharing his harvest with his friends and neighbors. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, boating and spending time on the lake. His most cherished treasures were his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Verna, he is survived his son, John S. Hubich (Judy); daughter, Kerri Hubich MacIntyre (Keith); and grandchildren, Mark Sparrow (Angie), Jennifer Sparrow Byrnes (Jim), Mandy Hubich, Lindsey MacIntyre Lamb (Zack), Lauren MacIntyre Kassen (A.J.) and Lisa MacIntyre. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Chase and Mason Byrnes, Cora and Hoyt Sparrow and Lilah Lamb. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce E. Hubich. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Epworth's Children's Home, P.O. Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250; or Chapin UMC Missionary Fund, 415 Lexington Ave., Chapin, SC 29036. Please share memories at www.dunbarfunerals.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary