John Hughes


1973 - 2020
John Hughes Obituary
John Hughes, 47, of Derry, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at home with his wife Melissa by his side. He was born Feb. 14, 1973, in Jeannette and was a son of the late Catherine Lyons Chishko. He was employed at Quality Mold. John was known for his love of Jeeps and his dynamic personality. He was always the life of the party with a smile on his face. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, riding motorcycles, camping, hunting and kayaking. John was the director of the Derry Rod and Gun Club and spent countless hours volunteering his time to help with events. John will be sadly missed and never forgotten by his wife, Melissa; son, Mason Hughes (Breanna); siblings, Ronald, Amy and Kimberly Hughes; beloved twin brother, Mark Hughes (Heidi); his mother-in-law, Judy McCoy; father-in-law, Bob Hyatt; sister-in-law, Melinda Thomas; and brother-in-law, Robert Hyatt (David). He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, Michael and Brett Hughes, Brittany Stewart (Zac), Rowan Stewart, Taryn and Liam Tommasini, Sami Hoffman and Brooklyn and Allyson Thomas; his goddaughters, Aubree and Shayler Hartshorn; his dogs, Bentley and Harley; and several close family friends. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
