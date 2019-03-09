John James Albert, 92, of South Greensburg, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born May 16, 1926, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Samuel and Bessie (Easu) Albert. John graduated from Greensburg-Salem High School in 1944 and joined the Naval Air Patrol, serving during World War II. After discharge, he graduated from Robert Morris College and continued his education at the University of Pittsburgh. In 1955, while working for Kroger's, John graduated from the American Institute of Baking in Chicago, Ill. He served as a plant manager for bakeries in various cities. After returning to his home in Greensburg, he was employed as a domestic relations officer at the Westmoreland County Courthouse. John also worked as a realtor for Prudential Reality. He was a member of St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Church, Greensburg, where he was also a member of the church men's club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Eleanor Albert Mansour (John "Jack" Mansour) and Marian Albert Rantovich. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dolores E. (Donaldson) Albert; his daughter, Holly DiBiasi and husband, Mike; his son, Samuel Thomas Albert; his grandsons, Michael DiBiasi and wife, Jen, Jason DiBiasi (Kim), Jonathan Albert, and Samuel Albert Jr.; his great-granddaughter, Olivia DiBiasi; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1182 Ashland St., South Greensburg, with memorial prayers beginning at 5:30 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Monday in the church, with Archpriest John Nosal officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, with full military honors accorded by VFW Post No. 33 Honor Guard, Greensburg. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Church. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019