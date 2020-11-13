John Julius Basista, 56, of Irwin, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born July 8, 1964, in Irwin, a son of the late Julius G. and Margaret Louise (Dermotta) Basista. John was a self-employed truck driver. Surviving are two sisters, Barbara Basista and Deborah Lakhavani, and his loving pets, Queenie and Josi. All services and burial were private. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave. Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
.