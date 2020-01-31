Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bede Catholic Church
509 S. Dallas Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bosetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Bosetti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Bosetti Obituary
John J. Bosetti, 72, of Murrysville, (formerly of Highland Park), passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. He was the son of the late Andy and Honey Bosetti; beloved husband for 50 years of Lana (Fox) Bosetti; loving father of Monica (Brian) Werner and Drew (Stacy) Bosetti; devoted grandfather of Hannah and Charlie Werner and Andrew and Alexis Bosetti; and brother of David (Eileen) Bosetti. John served honorably in the Army as a military investigator. He worked as a police officer/detective in the City of Pittsburgh and as an investigating supervisor at the PA Attorney General's office. He was on the planning commission for Murrysville Township and was an excellent and avid golfer. John was a lifelong decision maker, entrepreneur and will be remembered for his sharp wit. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Friends and relatives will be received during a memorial visitation from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in St. Bede Catholic Church, 509 S. Dallas Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Police Benevolent Fund (www.pbfi.org).
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -