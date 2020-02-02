|
John J. Bosetti, 72, of Murrysville, (formerly of Highland Park), passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. He was the son of the late Andy and Honey Bosetti; beloved husband for 50 years of Lana (Fox) Bosetti; loving father of Monica (Brian) Werner and Drew (Stacy) Bosetti; devoted grandfather of Hannah and Charlie Werner and Andrew and Alexis Bosetti; and brother of David (Eileen) Bosetti. John served honorably in the Army as a military investigator. He worked as a police officer/detective in the City of Pittsburgh and as an investigating supervisor at the PA Attorney General's office. He was on the planning commission for Murrysville Township and was an excellent and avid golfer. John was a lifelong decision maker, entrepreneur and will be remembered for his sharp wit. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Friends and relatives will be received during a memorial visitation from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in St. Bede Catholic Church, 509 S. Dallas Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. Everyone please meet directly at church.