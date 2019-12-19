|
John J. Carroll Jr., 88, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born March 31, 1931, in Greensburg, a son of the late John J. Sr. and Frances (McKenna) Carroll. Prior to retirement, he had been a police officer for the City of Greensburg. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg, and was a Marine Corps veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. John was also a member of the General Green Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 56, and the Westmoreland County Law Enforcement Officers Association. He was a life member of the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Hose Co. No. 1, the Pennsylvania Fireman's Association, the Westmoreland County Fireman's Association and the Mohawks. He was also a life member of the Post No. 33, Greensburg, and its honor guard, and the American Legion Post No. 981, South Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy A. (Stevenson) Carroll; his sister, Mary Elizabeth Carroll; and his brother, Matthew P. Carroll. He is survived by son, John J. Carroll III, of Greensburg; his daughter, Stephanie Peterinelli and husband, Jeffrey, of Greensburg; three granddaughters, Natalie and Vanessa Peterinelli and Nicole Carroll; two sisters, Kathryn P. Carroll, of Greensburg, and Susanna Carroll, of Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Patricia F. Wilkinson, of South Carolina, and Ann Stevenson, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park Mausoleum, Delmont, with full military honors to be accorded by the Post No. 33, Greensburg Honor Guard. The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a service at 6 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019