Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for John Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Carroll Jr.


1931 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Carroll Jr. Obituary
John J. Carroll Jr., 88, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born March 31, 1931, in Greensburg, a son of the late John J. Sr. and Frances (McKenna) Carroll. Prior to retirement, he had been a police officer for the City of Greensburg. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg, and was a Marine Corps veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. John was also a member of the General Green Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 56, and the Westmoreland County Law Enforcement Officers Association. He was a life member of the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Hose Co. No. 1, the Pennsylvania Fireman's Association, the Westmoreland County Fireman's Association and the Mohawks. He was also a life member of the Post No. 33, Greensburg, and its honor guard, and the American Legion Post No. 981, South Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy A. (Stevenson) Carroll; his sister, Mary Elizabeth Carroll; and his brother, Matthew P. Carroll. He is survived by son, John J. Carroll III, of Greensburg; his daughter, Stephanie Peterinelli and husband, Jeffrey, of Greensburg; three granddaughters, Natalie and Vanessa Peterinelli and Nicole Carroll; two sisters, Kathryn P. Carroll, of Greensburg, and Susanna Carroll, of Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Patricia F. Wilkinson, of South Carolina, and Ann Stevenson, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park Mausoleum, Delmont, with full military honors to be accorded by the Post No. 33, Greensburg Honor Guard. The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a service at 6 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -