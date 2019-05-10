Rev. John Joseph Cuccaro, 68, fell asleep in the Lord Saturday, May 4, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, three weeks shy of his 40th anniversary as a priest. Born June 23, 1950, in Irwin, Father John, as he was affectionately called, was the only child of the late Angelo Joseph and Anna (Kochik) Cuccaro. A priest of the Byzantine Catholic Archeparchy of Pittsburgh, Father John was the current pastor of SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Duquesne, and the administrator of Ascension Byzantine Catholic Church, Clairton. Ordained May 27, 1979, Father John served the Archeparchy of Pittsburgh at St. Michael, Sharon, Pa., SS. Peter and Paul, Warren, Ohio, St. Mary, Morgantown, W.Va., St. Nicholas, Newtown, Pa., St. Michael, Pleasant City, Ohio, Infant Jesus of Prague, Boardman, Ohio, Protection of Mary, Homer City, Holy Cross, Coal Run, Pa., St. Nicholas and Transfiguration, both in McKeesport, St. John Chrysostom and Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, both in Pittsburgh, St. Michael, Hermitage, and SS. Peter and Paul, Braddock. Father John is survived by aunts, Margaret Krue, of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Dorothy Steck, of Santa Barbara, Calif.; and several cousins.

Viewing for Father John will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019, in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 701 Foster St., Duquesne, where a 7 p.m. Parastas service for a Priest will be celebrated. Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, in SS. Peter and Paul Church, with the Most Rev. Metropolitan Archbishop William C. Skurla as celebrant. Burial will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon. Funeral services are being handled by the WILLIAM S. SKOVRANKO MEMORIAL HOME INC., 828 Richford St., Duquesne, PA 15110.