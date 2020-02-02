|
|
John Joseph Danka, 76, of Gilpin Township, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit at Cabot. A son of the late Victor Danka and Stella (Lubunyc) Danka, he was born July 22, 1943, in Leechburg. John had been employed as an electric shop supervisor by Allegheny Ludlum Steel in West Leechburg and Bagdad for more than 35 years before retiring in 1998. He was a veteran, having served in the Army. He was a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township, the American Legion in Schenley, the Marconi Club in Leechburg and the Moose Lodge in Leechburg. John was very active in community service for local youth, having served as a Cub Scout Master and coached his sons in baseball and Leechburg CYO basketball. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reloading his ammunition for his firearms, raising his two horses and competing in the Boy Scout Pinewood Derbys. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Betty (Mozga) Danka, of Gilpin Township; three sons, Jason J. Danka, of Hyde Park, Michael J. Danka (Michelle), of Allison Park, and Jesse M. Danka (Jenna), of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren, Jacob, Draven, Nolan, Delaney and Leyton; two brothers, Pete Danka (Bobbie), of West Leechburg, and Eddie Danka (Tracey), of Natrona Heights; and four sisters, Flo Blauch, of North Hills, Ann Nulph, of Leechburg, Goldie Tesh, of West Middlesex, and Dorothy Faulkner (Richard), of Richmond, Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Danka; and a sister, Rosie Cibik. Friends will be welcomed by his family from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, (724-842-1051). Parting prayers of transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Gilpin Township, with the Rev. James H. Loew, OSB, as celebrant, and military rites conducted by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Township.