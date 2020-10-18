1/
John J. Dominick
1940 - 2020
John J. Dominick, 79, of Greensburg, peacefully passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Due to COVID, a private funeral liturgy with Father Justin Matro, OSB, was held, and John was interred at Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree, May 7, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial celebration service at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Heritage United Methodist Church, Ligonier. In John's honor, an American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Register at www.redcrossblood.org or walk-in. For a complete obituary, see www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Heritage United Methodist Church
