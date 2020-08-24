1/1
John J. Dovec
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Joseph Dovec, 73, of Delmont, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville. John was born June 19, 1947, in Braddock, son of the late John Thomas Dovec and Josephine (Bruzak) Dovec. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Josephine Barbara "Bobbie Jo" Dovec; and his wife, Doris Jean (Stouffer) Dovec. John is survived by his daughter, Jodie Ann (Dave) Schade; his three grandchildren, Neilah, Megan and Vienna; and his former wife, Sharon (Lusebrink) Dovec. John was a 1965 graduate of East Pittsburgh High School and a Vietnam-era Navy veteran, serving on the USS Wasp, a CVS-18. After his Navy service, John worked at Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh until the plant shut down in the mid-1980s. He was then hired by the PA Liquor Control Board, from which he retired. John enjoyed cooking, leather crafting and woodworking. He also had a keen interest in space exploration which stemmed from his service aboard the USS Wasp and their retrievals of Gemini manned space capsules. Friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a blessing service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. John will be laid to rest privately, with military honors, in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, woundedwarriorproject.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Service
07:30 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved