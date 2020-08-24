John Joseph Dovec, 73, of Delmont, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville. John was born June 19, 1947, in Braddock, son of the late John Thomas Dovec and Josephine (Bruzak) Dovec. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Josephine Barbara "Bobbie Jo" Dovec; and his wife, Doris Jean (Stouffer) Dovec. John is survived by his daughter, Jodie Ann (Dave) Schade; his three grandchildren, Neilah, Megan and Vienna; and his former wife, Sharon (Lusebrink) Dovec. John was a 1965 graduate of East Pittsburgh High School and a Vietnam-era Navy veteran, serving on the USS Wasp, a CVS-18. After his Navy service, John worked at Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh until the plant shut down in the mid-1980s. He was then hired by the PA Liquor Control Board, from which he retired. John enjoyed cooking, leather crafting and woodworking. He also had a keen interest in space exploration which stemmed from his service aboard the USS Wasp and their retrievals of Gemini manned space capsules. Friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a blessing service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. John will be laid to rest privately, with military honors, in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, woundedwarriorproject.org
.