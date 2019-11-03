Home

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SHIRLEY'S FUNERAL HOME
176 Clay Pike
Irwin, PA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SHIRLEY'S FUNERAL HOME
176 Clay Pike
Irwin, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
John J. Gallagher Obituary
John J. Gallagher, 59, of White Oak, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 31, 2019, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, after a long battle with multiple health issues. John was born Dec. 2, 1959, in Pittsburgh, and was the beloved son of the late John M. "Jack" Gallagher and Alice J. (Gonos) Gallagher; and brother to James M. Gallagher, of White Oak, and Patrick M. Gallagher (Deborah), of Hickory, Kathleen Morgan (Richard Jr.), of LaPlata, Md., and Eileen Gallagher Wissenbach (James Jr.), of Tampa, Fla. John was also survived by nieces and nephews, Ryan Gallagher (Nicole), Mercedes L. Denham (William), Matthew Morgan, Joshua Morgan and Meghan Wissenbach; and great-nephews, Walker Denham, Sawyer Denham and Alexander Denham. John was a 1978 graduate of Serra Catholic High School in McKeesport, and was a co-captain of the football team. In 1984, he graduated from California State (PA) University and worked various jobs until his illness started in 2009. John was a boy scout growing up and loved to play sports, especially football. He was a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed watching games. Every task he undertook, he performed it to 110 percent of his ability. John was active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Irwin up until his health issues in 2009 prevented him from attending. John was a devout Catholic and continued his deep faith and relationship with God while battling his illness to the very end.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, Irwin, 724-864-4200. A Mass of Roman Catholic Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Irwin. Funeral arrangements are being handled by THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME INC., Swissvale, 412-271-0345.
www.niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019
