John J. "Jack" Grimm, 58, of Ruffsdale, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, after a long battle with cancer. He was born Dec. 29, 1960, in Greensburg, a son of the late John and Lorraine Kmetz Grimm. Jack was a graduate of Yough High School, and he was employed as an auto body technician for C. Harper Chevrolet. Among his hobbies, Jack loved his Harley Davidson and he loved restoring cars, especially his 1968 Chevy Camaro. He is survived by his wife, Valerie Burt Grimm; his children, Sharon Shaffer and her husband, Steve, of Connellsville, James Wadsworth and his wife, Stacy, of Connellsville, and Paige Grimm, of Belle Vernon; six grandchildren, Sam, Spencer and Shane Shaffer, Madison and Landen Wadsworth and Jaedan Stange; his sister, Cheryl Koesling and her husband, Wayne, of Richfield, Ohio; brother-in-law, Brian Burt and his girlfriend, Linda; brother-in-law, Jeff Hilland and his wife, Myrna, and sister-in-law, Merlinda Grosser and her husband, Jeff.

As per the wishes of Jack, there will be no public viewing or services. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant.

